The Kuwaiti Federation of Fishermen has once again stressed on the importance of working to fill vacancies in the fishing sector and explained that the fishing sector suffers from a severe shortage of manpower, especially since the profession is one of the hard professions and it is difficult to provide labor from the local market, since fishermen needs special skills, which requires bringing in labor from abroad.

In a statement, the federation appealed to the Minister of Interior to save the fishing sector, and requested to meet recruitment requests, explaining that a large number of fishing license holders have applied to the federation asking to find a solution because the disregard for their demands threatens the entire fishing sector, reports Al-Anba daily.

This will result in a severe shortage of the local marine product. He indicated that the fisheries sector in the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fisheries Resources (PAAAFR) understands the problem of fishermen and has addressed the Ministry of Interior, but so far the fishermen’s requests to bring in the necessary labor have not been approved.

The federation added in its statement: What is happening will affect the prices of fish in general, because it is the local product that brings stability in prices in particular, and stability in markets in general, and called on the concerned officials to protect the local product, work to remove the challenges facing the fishing sector, listen to the demands of fishermen and solve the employment issue.