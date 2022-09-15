The Kuwait Municipality Director-General Eng Ahmed Al-Manfouhi has issued a decision setting the working hours of shops located in private housing areas in Kuwait until twelve o’clock midnight.

Al-Manfouhi clarified in his decision, a copy of which was obtained by a local Arabic daily, that the working hours of the shops located in the private residence should not exceed beyond midnight.

This decision applies to all commercial stores in private housing areas, including those located in residential real estate, branches of cooperative societies, public transport stations, commercial blocks and other stores, except for the supermarkets affiliated with cooperative societies and pharmacies, delivery orders only and if any exception to the above is needed approval must be obtained from the Ministry of Interior.

The decision becomes effective from the date of publication in the Official Gazette and all previous decisions contrary to it shall become null and void.