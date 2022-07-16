Joyalukkas, the world’s favorite jeweler announcing the launch of the ‘Summer of Joy’ promotion, Mr. John Paul Alukkas, Managing Director – international Operations said that all Joyalukkas customers, who spend at least KD50 will get a raffle coupon which will give them a chance to win up to 24 golden balls in 24 carats. This promotional offer is valid until 11th September, 2022. There is also a special collection of exquisite jewellery in all the showrooms to make the “Summer of Joy’ promotion all the more glittering.

“Summer is the time when lots of expatriates travel and during this time we see many of our regular customers buying gold and diamond jeweler for their personal use as well as to give as gifts to their loved ones, back home. I would like to reiterate the fact that gold is not only one of the best gifts for your loved ones but also the best investment option at the moment that will give decent returns in the long run,” he added.