Ambassador of Belgium to Kuwait Marc Trenteseau on Tuesday handed the Knight Order of the Crown to Sheikha Intisar Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah in appreciation of her contributions to the voluntary action and support to victims of war.

King Philippe of Belgium granted this order, one of Belgium’s highest honors, to Sheikha Intisar in recognition of her praiseworthy efforts and initiatives, Trenteseau said in a celebration held on this occasion.

The Belgian diplomat extolled Sheikha Intisar for her voluntary actions, including medical care for patients and children since 1999, and support to the ICRC, as well as the social initiatives geared to youth.- KUNA