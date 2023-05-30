During a ceremony honoring the sacrifices of the American Armed Forces, Kuwait’s Ambassador to the US Al-Zain Al-Sabah said in a statement, Monday, on the occasion of the commemoration of the Memorial Day in the United States, “It gives me great pleasure to have the opportunity to represent my country, the State of Kuwait.”

“I stand before you today as a representative of my nation’s wonderful people and reaffirm that we will never forget the human stories of service and sacrifice of the brave men and women of the American Armed Forces on and off the battlefield,” she added.

She expressed the State of Kuwait’s pride and appreciation for the strong and permanent bond of friendship and loyalty between the two countries, explaining that it is a bond created by war and reinforced by peace and supported by mutual trust and respect, reports Al-Qabas daily.

Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah referred to the memorial for Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield, which will be built soon and is scheduled to be unveiled in 2025, saying that a special memorial is being built in the heart of the American capital, Washington, to commemorate the efforts of our American heroes.

The State of Kuwait participated in the Remembrance Day, which is the largest celebration marking this event, as an expression of deep appreciation for the individuals who served and who fell in the struggle to liberate Kuwait.

More than 5,000 people took part in the march, the largest Memorial Day event in the United States to honor, remember and respect all those who served and sacrificed on and off the battlefield.