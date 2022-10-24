The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled has issued orders to stop the raid on a house located in the suburb of Al-Naseem until the investigation is completed and confirmation of compliance with all legal procedures in the state of institutions.

Informed sources told a local Arabic daily that the Coast Guard General Administration received information about the presence of drugs in the possession of some citizens inside one of the houses in Al-Naseem in Jahra and at exactly 1:00 am security personnel tried to enter the house, but the owner of the house refused to allow them entry, following which a backup force of Special Forces (intrusion squad and snipers) was called with the support of Public Security and rescue personnel and upon the arrival of the Special Forces, two bullets were fired in the air smoke and tear gas grenades were hurled and pepper spray was used during the storming of the house.

The sources added “the inspection process lasted for three hours, the suspects were not arrested, and no narcotic substances were found on the premises, after which the security men left, which necessitated the owner of the house to make a video clip of the incident, in which he blamed and blamed the security forces, for they neither observed the sanctity of his house nor took into account the presence of children and women who were terrorized and some even showed signs of suffocation and other fainted because of smoke and tear gas.

He then submitted a report against the security force participating in the storming operation, and asked his two suspected brothers to surrender themselves to Abdullah Al-Mubarak police station.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled has ordered the suspension of the force participating in the operation until the investigation is completed.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement, “With reference to what was circulated in the social media, about Coast Guard detectives raiding the house after obtaining permission from the Public Prosecution because two persons were suspected of trafficking in drugs, several people obstructed the search and arrest process and enabled the accused to escape, confirms the Ministry of Interior is a state of institutions and that it is committed to all legal procedures, and the incident will be investigated and the necessary action will be taken in accordance with the law.”

Sources told the daily, that the committee, which has been formed by t Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled will investigate the elements of the security force participating in the storming, includes Major General Khaled Al-Kandari, Director General of Monitoring and Inspection as chairman, and three officers from the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Legal Affairs and the General Department of Investigations, and the results of their findings will be submitted within a week.