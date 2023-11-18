Friday evening, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al Abdullah participated in the opening ceremony of the Manama Dialogue 2023, under the patronage and presence of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Participating in the event were a number of ministers from brotherly and friendly countries, reports Al-Rai daily.

It is worth noting that the Manama Dialogue 2023 will address many political and security topics, most notably regional and international challenges and tensions, ways to enhance strategic cooperation to confront their repercussions, and discuss frameworks for bringing peace to the region and common future aspirations.