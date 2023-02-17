Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah affirmed in his speech during the opening of the conference “Art and Diplomacy: Kuwait’s Common Language” at the Amricani Cultural Center, that art and culture are among the most important foundations of any country as they express the way of life of a nation. Referring to the richness of the Arab civilization in culture and art and expressing his thanks to the Islamic Antiquities House, for raising the awareness of coexistence, knowledge and humanity in relation to the cultural heritage which is a reference to the past and foreseeing the future.

Further in his speech during the conference that also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the opening of Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyya, representing His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al- Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister, he indicated that the house embodied the purest meaning of love and loyalty to the homeland, with an inclusion of rich national work presented by Sheikha Hessa and the late Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah. He also stated that the center has acted with the values ​​of sincerity and giving and also acquainted the nation with the history of the Islamic culture, stressing that this work enters the heart of where art meets diplomacy.

He continued by saying “Diplomacy plays an important part beside art and culture as they are often two characteristics that accompany each other. Diplomacy is an integral part and often embraces art, especially folk art.” An example of this is Kuwait’s ambassadors Hamad Al-Rajeeb and Yaqoub Al-Rasheed, and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia the late Ambassador Ghazi Al-Qusaibi.

Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah also praised the role of the late Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah and Sheikha Hessa Al-Sabah in sponsoring Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyya and making it a banner of coexistence, knowledge, and humanity around the world.

In turn during his speech at the event, the Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature, Dr. Muhammad Al-Jassar, spoke about the late Sheikh Nasser Al-Sabah’s passion, accompanied by his wife, Sheikha Hessa, for art and heritage since his youth and his passion in collecting artifacts since 1975.

He also added that in 1983, Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyya was established, to be the incubator for the Al-Sabah Archaeological Collection, in cooperation with the Ministry of Information, indicating that the National Museum building was inaugurated in the same year, and in 1993 Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyya was included in the National Council for Culture and Arts. He further pointed out that the Al-Sabah Group is one of the most important archaeological groups in Kuwait and the world.

Ambassador Abdel-Aal Al-Qenaei spoke about what the Kuwaiti diplomacy did in the United States during the Iraqi invasion, represented by the late Ambassador Sheikh Saud Al-Nasser, who worked day and night in the defense of Kuwait and its legitimate right, to convince the United States that they would not fight for a few barrels of oil.

He further added that Dar Al-Athar Al-Islamiyyah during the invasion was part of the pulse of Kuwait and evidence of the Kuwaiti people’s attachment to life, and thus represented wonderful support for Kuwaiti diplomacy.

US Charge d’Affaires Jim Holtsnyder expressed in his speech that the Gulf-US working group on Maritime Security and Integrated Air Defense touched on many security issues in the region, but in general, the presence of the US delegation and its participation in the talks is the biggest evidence of the continued US commitment to the security of the region.