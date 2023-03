On March 7th, a decree was issued, appointing Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah as Kuwait’s new ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Minister of Foreign Affairs will implement it, and the Official Gazette will publish the news. Upon issuance, the decree will come into force.



