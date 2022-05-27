The Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Al-Saeed Friday said the award of the late Amir, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for research in the health sector and elderly care symbolizes Kuwait’s advocacy of care for the seniors who occupy an esteemed status in the Kuwaiti society.

Care for the old citizens is a key priority in the national health programs, said Dr. Al-Saeed in a statement to the World Health Assembly (WHA) during a ceremony for the award handover. Dr. Hanadi Al-Hamad is mastermind of the campaign, “old age a health priority,” as part of Qatar’s health strategy.

Dr. Hanadi has earned this award due to her distinguished achievements for improving the elderly care services in Qatar, the Kuwaiti health minister said. “This prize which we are celebrating for the year 2022 constitutes a bright spot within cooperation between the State of Kuwait and the World Health Organization dating back to six decades ago since Kuwait joined the organization in 1960,” he added. – KUNA