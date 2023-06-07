A decree was issued appointing Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs succeeding Mansour Al-Otaibi to the post. Sheikh Jarrah most recently served as an ambassador at the Foreign Ministry Diwan since May 20, and was previously First Secretary at Kuwait’s delegation to the United Nations.

The Permanent Mission of Kuwait to the United Nations extended its sincere congratulations and blessings to the former member of the Permanent Delegation, Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Al-Jaber, on the occasion of his appointment.