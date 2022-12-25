A British woman, who wanted to make her daughter happy on the occasion of Christmas, by giving her a laptop computer that she had bought from a trusted website, was shocked when she opened the box to find corn flakes inside instead.

Lizzie Pattison, who ordered the computer in October as a gift for her 10-year-old daughter for Christmas, kept the box hidden for about two months, until Wednesday, when she discovered the package contained her “famous breakfast,” reports a local Arabic daily.

When I contacted the company, I was told that the return period had lapsed and after several attempts, the company agreed to the refund request and returned the money, in addition to gift vouchers.