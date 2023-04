• Moon sighting came in Tamir

• Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting

The Shawwal crescent was spotted in Tamir, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, meaning the first day of Eid Al-Fitr will be on Friday, April 21.

The Saudi Supreme Court confirmed the sighting and announced Friday as the beginning of Eid.

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations follow the end of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is sighted.

Source: Arab News