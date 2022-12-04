On Thursday evening, the activities of the second session of the Red Sea International Film Festival kicked off, with the screening of the romantic comedy film “What does love have to do with that?, directed by Shekhar Kapoor, written by Jamima Khan and produced by Studio Canal Working Title.

The red carpet of the festival, which has adopted the slogan “Cinema is everything”, and its activities will continue until the 10th of this month in Jeddah on the eastern shore of the Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received a number of international movie stars such as Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Andy Garcia, Maryam Ozerli, Shah Rukh Khan, and Priyanka Chopra, in addition to the Arab presence represented by the distinguished Kuwaiti actor Muhammad Al-Mansour, Egyptian actors Yousra and Hussein Fahmy, Nadine Njeim, Nadine Labaki from Lebanon and many others.

The festival program, which comes in partnership with “Vox Cinemas” and the “MBC” group, includes 131 films from 61 countries and 41 languages, in a move to prove the presence of the Saudi festival on the map of international festivals.

At the opening ceremony, the festival also honored Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan, British director Guy Ritchie and Egyptian actress Yousra with the (Honorary Yusr) Award for their “extraordinary contributions to the film industry”.

In his speech, the festival’s CEO, Mohammed Al-Turki, welcomed “cinema lovers, storytellers, talented people, and film industry professionals from all over the world to Jeddah, in the second edition of the festival, which I hope will exceed expectations thanks to the unprecedented importance that this event now enjoys,” pointing out that “this is a clear indication of the development witnessed by the festival, and its vital role in transforming and reshaping the future of our next generation of creators.”

The festival organizes a series of interviews with international stars and directors, including actor Jackie Chan, American director Spike Lee, German director Fatih Akin and Indian actor Akshay Kumar. On the second day, it started with two sessions with actress Sharon Stone and Italian director Luca Guadagnino, while today witnessed a session with the actress and director Lebanese Nadine Labaki.