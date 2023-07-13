French authorities found a severed finger in a parcel that arrived at the Elysee Palace in France

Al-Arabiya quoted the French newspaper Valeurs actuelles as saying that a security source had informed it that a severed finger had been mailed to the Elysee Palace, the official residence of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The source pointed out that the Correspondence Department at the Elysee Palace received the “parcel” between July 9 and 10, days before France celebrates the National Day or Bastille Day on July 14.

The newspaper also quoted the source as saying that “the parcel did not carry any written message,” and added “the finger was placed in the refrigerator at the presidential residence until the police received it during the night.”

The source confirmed that “the person with the amputated finger has been identified,” noting that “this prompted immediate action in cases of distress, so that the concerned individual could be cared for by the competent departments and subjected to appropriate medical follow-up.”