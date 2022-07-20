The Kabd – Al-Wafra Road, which connects the residents of the residential city of Sabah Al-Ahmad and the city of Al-Wafra with the governorates of Farwaniya and Jahra, the Public Authority poses a threat to the lives of students, citizens and expatriates, who use this vital road.

The road is an important link between the regions of the south of the country and the governorates of Farwaniya and Jahra, as it starts from the end of Road 306 Al-Wafra, and ends at its connection with the sixth ring of Kabd Bridge.

A local Arabic daily monitored the security aspects and technical neglect of the road, from the absence of operations to remove the accumulated remnants to cracks in the road floor, and the absence of any signs showing the prescribed speed, or specifying the distance, areas and warnings, in addition to the fact that the fence separating the two going and return roads is dilapidated due to the many accidents that it went through without maintenance, in addition to the lack of maintenance for the road lighting.

As for the security aspect, the road has become a hotbed for reckless lawbreakers who ‘drifting’ along during weekends, with the absence of any fixed or mobile security points on the road, and the absence of cameras to monitor speed, in most of the road, which worsens the situation and makes it accident problem.

The problems they suffer from is also excessive grazing and the irresponsibility of the camel breeders, who graze their animals near the road and drive their camels on the side of the road which threatens the lives of the road-users in the morning and afternoon periods.