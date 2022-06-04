MEED magazine reported that several oil and gas projects in the country have experienced significant delays during the past two years. The Central Agency for Public Tenders has postponed two tenders offered by the Kuwait Oil Company. The deadline for inviting bids for a project to establish flow lines and related works in the West Kuwait region has been extended from May 31 to June 28, and the deadline to solicit bids for maintenance and operational support services contract for production facilities in the West Kuwait region has been postponed from June 5 to June 26.

A local Arabic daily quoting the MEED Projects index, which tracks projects, there are $320 million of Kuwaiti oil and gas projects in the main contract bid stage, and $350 million in the bid evaluation stage.

MEED revealed that during 2020 and 2021, the Kuwait Oil Company offered a large number of pipeline projects, the value of which often ranged between 50 and 250 million dollars.

MEED noted that a large number of contracts for small projects have witnessed great progress, with many of Kuwait’s most ambitious projects suffering severe delays, and only a very few large projects being put forward.

On the other hand, MEED quoted informed sources as saying that Kuwait is in the process of approving a project budget to expand two stations to dispose of surplus water.

She said that the project, once approved, is scheduled to be launched in October or November of this year, while the value of the project is expected to reach more than 200 million dinars, while one of the sources said that this project will be very important for “Kuwait Oil.”

The scope of the project includes the expansion of existing facilities known as ‘EWDP-1 and EWDP-2’. “EWDP-1” is located about 20 kilometers south of the center of Kuwait City, and “EWDP-2” is located about 40 kilometers south of the capital.

MEED indicated that the disposal of water produced with oil has been a source of concern to KOC for at least two decades.

The Burgan oil field, which is the second largest in the world, witnessed successive increases in the water content associated with the oil produced. Much of the wastewater is disposed of using dedicated injection wells.