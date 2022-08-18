OFWs request POLO to include low income semi-skilled workers to the program

By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

Seventy (70) Filipino domestic workers received their certificates of participation from “Domestic Workers Culinary Scholarship Program”, a two-months project sponsored by groups of foreign recruitment agencies in cooperation with the Philippine Overseas Labor Office under the auspice of the Philippines’ Labor Attaché Nasser Mustafa. The project has been organized by CEE Network Culinary Arts and Lifestyle Workshops.

The Domestic Workers Culinary Scholarship is a project initiated by CEE Network Culinary Arts which aims at providing knowledge and development of skills of Filipino household workers in particular with basic baking, essential to start a small business or upgrade their job status in Kuwait should they consider to return home for good or find job placement related to baking. Workshops are held every Sunday from 8 am till 12 noon at the multi-function halls of Chow King and Jollibee located at the Old Souq in Salmiyah. Masterchef and Trainers lead the four hours program adhering to a syllabus designed specifically to cater to needs of household workers. “We have modified the workshops that does not need mixers or other related equipment, we provide them with a syllabus that is practical, convenient and definitely lesser cost. Products delivered after the class have been excellent so far and we hope that sponsors will continue to share their generosity by providing complimentary ingredients to our participants” stated Chef Marife Torio, Lead Masterchef of the program.

Making of popular breads take the biggest slice of the program, it includes Filipino favorites such as PandeSal, Spanish Bread, Cheese and Ube Bread, Cinnamon Rolls, Pizza Crust, Donuts and more produced from a popular sweet dough, which can create more than twenty different types of breads and pastries. The program is also complemented with different types of saleable pies. Participants are asked to take home their products.

In a brief speech by the Philippine Labor Attaché Nasser Mustafa, he urged the scholars to make full use of what they have learned from the class and enhance their skills further. “The knowledge you acquire from this training can help you change your future and income for your families either here or back home, start something small and hopefully will potentially grow to a successful business, explore all your options with this newly acquired knowledge” stated Labor Attaché Mustafa.

The program has been supported by two groups of foreign recruitment agencies namely: Filipino Association of Secretaries of Employment Agencies in Kuwait (Fil-ASEAK) and the Filipino Client Relations Organization (FILCRO). “As recruitment agencies that deploy domestic workers in Kuwait, we fully support the project and it is with hopes that they can fully utilize the knowledge they learned from the program. We thank CEE Network for spearheading this project” mentioned Mariam Macapudi, Agency Owner of Eitha Marzouq Al Azmi Recruitment Agency and President of Fil-ASEAK. Ingredients used for the classes have been fully sponsored by Jane’s Closet and Dadabhai Travels. Graduate scholars expressed their gratitude to POLO, agencies and sponsors for their kind support.

Registration for the next 70 scholars is now on and any interested participant may send a message with their full name and recruitment agency name at 55650296.