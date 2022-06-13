The Central Agency for Public Tenders has approved the seventh extension of the contract for providing air ambulance and medical evacuation services for a period of 3 months, starting from the June 6 until Sept next.

The sources said the value of the extension is $3.1 million after reducing the 20% increase granted by the contractor in the previous contract, until the completion of the procedures for signing the new contract.

It should be noted that air ambulance services have made a qualitative leap in the level of health services, especially with regard to saving lives when accidents happen on far away highways and remove areas and islands because of the speed in reaching the accident areas and rushing the victims to hospitals in record time, reports a local Arabic daily.