A 7-year-old Kuwaiti girl died on the spot and 6 members of her family were injured in a four-wheeler accident on the Sabhan road opposite the Ministry of Interior camp.

The traffic police have opened an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident after registering a case at the area police station, reports Al-Anba daily.

The accident was dealt with by personnel from Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD). The corpse of the little girl has been referred to Forensic medicine.

