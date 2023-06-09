The of the Interior on Friday announced the arrest of seven suspects of different nationalities in possession of about 5.250 kilograms of various types of narcotics and 2,600 tablets of psychotropic substances.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Al- Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed that security men in all sectors of the ministry continue to arrest dealers, said the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media in a statement.

The Criminal Security Department at the ministry managed to arrest seven accused as a continuation of the follow-up of Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled to implement the law, intensify the security presence and arrest the outlaws, added the statement.

However, the ministry called on everyone to cooperate with the security forces and report any suspicious activities to the emergency phone (112) and the hotline of the General Administration for Drug Control (1884141). – KUNA