The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force stated that after a report was received by the Central Operations Department Sunday evening that a house in the Al-Naseem area had caught fire, firefighters from the Jahra and Al-Jahra Al-Harfi fire stations rushed to the house and put out the fire on the second floor.

According to Al-Rai daily, seven family members who were trapped inside the house were rescued by firemen without causing any injuries and handed over to the emergency medical personnel.