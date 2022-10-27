Well-informed sources in the Ministry of Public Works said the Minister of Works and the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Dr. Amani Bouqmaz, is expected to cancel some decisions which have been issued by him.

The sources told a local Arabic daily that Bouqmaz has begun reviewing the decision to appoint some assistant undersecretaries who were assigned to take over the tasks of some sectors of the ministry during the previous periods.

On the other hand, the Civil Service Bureau requested the acting Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative, Financial and Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Public Works, Muhammad Al-Barbar, to withdraw the decision to transfer the director of the minister’s office, which was issued by the acting undersecretary, Muhammad bin Nakhi, based on the instructions of Minister Bouqmaz.

The sources said that the head of the Employment Affairs Control Unit at the Civil Service Bureau, Khaled Al-Shammari, formally requested the Ministry of Works to withdraw the decision for violating Cabinet Resolution No. 432 and Civil Service Bureau Circular No. 8 of 2022 regarding stopping appointment in senior positions and stopping both transfer, delegation and secondment.