The Minister of Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Engineer Ali Al-Mousa, announced the approval of the Civil Service Commission to disburse the reward for frontline workers in the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, an Arab daily reported. In his Twitter status, Al-Mousa revealed that the Bureau had also issued a decision approving the inclusion of night allowance in employees’ salary statement, after fulfilling previous requirements and coordinating with the Bureau.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Electricity and Water confirmed the completion of 40 major transmission stations in Al-Mutlaa during the last period, noting that the stations included four 400-kilovolt stations and 36 132-kV stations. Sources indicated that at the level of terrestrial cables, 273,000 linear meters of those cables were delivered through three companies, to serve the 400 kilovolt feeders, while completing the extension of 75,000 linear meters to serve the 132 kilovolt stations.

At the level of overhead lines only, two overhead lines have been completed, one with a length of 60,000 meters and the other with a length of 75,000 metres. Electricity is expected to launch in the region to operate the overhead lines in a month from today.

The expected date of delivering the current to homes is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2023, when a joint tripartite committee is expected to be formed between the transportation and distribution sectors and the Public Corporation for Housing Welfare tocoordinate the matter during the next stage.