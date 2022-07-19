The Kuwait Vaccination Center at the Exhibition Grounds in the Mishref area is witnessing a great turnout in light of the community awareness and the importance of vaccination and receiving booster doses and the proportion of the people who have so far been vaccinated reached about 85 percent of the total citizens and residents.

Official statistics indicate that the number of those who received the first dose until the day before yesterday, was 3,436,600 people, or 87.62 percent of the population eligible to receive the vaccination, while the number of fully vaccinated people reached 3.326 million, or 84.81 per cent. The number of those who received the booster dose reached 1,386,614 people, reports a local Arabic daily.

The health sources renewed the call for the initiative to receive vaccination or booster doses, according to their predetermined conditions, to enhance immunity and activate the level of immunization.