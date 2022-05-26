The International Organization of Migration (IOM) organized a three-day Regional Media Workshop, in collaboration with the National Coordinating Committee for Combatting and Preventing Illegal Migration and Trafficking in Persons (NCCPIM&TIP). The workshop was funded by the European Union’s Regional Development and Protection Programme (RDPP).

“This workshop stands as a great opportunity to share knowledge, in-depth analysis, and access to the right terminologies to cover the topic of migration as well as to offer practical guidance for ethical, safe and effective migration reporting,” said Carmela Godeau, IOM’s MENA Regional Director.

Held in Cairo from 24/26 May 2022 and attended by 25 senior journalists coming from nine Arab countries (Egypt, Lebanon, Kuwait, Yemen, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Sudan, and Bahrain), the workshop builds on existing efforts and achievements to implement initiatives on irregular migration and counter migration-related crimes. Also, to strengthen engagement with media representatives and enable a dialogue on best practices and experiences in the MENA region.

During the workshop, journalists discussed harmonized approaches and concepts related to public awareness on the risks associated with irregular migration, trafficking in persons and safe migration practices.

“Migration is a challenging topic for reporters due to complex legal and societal aspects,” said Mr. Ville Suutarinen, European Union Delegation Representative in Egypt, said. “Migration can bring lots of benefits, but migrants can be left in vulnerable situations when migration is irregular.”

“Trafficking in Persons and smuggling of migrants are transnational organized crimes which require the intervention of all countries to combat and prevent such crimes,” said Mr. Khaled El Nakkady, National Coordinating Committee for Combatting and Preventing Illegal Migration and Trafficking in Person’s Representative. “Egypt is keen to take steps forward along with its partners from the region towards fighting both crimes.”

“This gathering is an opportunity for you as leaders across the media to consider the role of news and information disseminated to the public, thus shaping minds and create a joint understanding,” said Laurent De Boeck, IOM Egypt’s Chief of Mission.