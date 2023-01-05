Swiss International Federation President Gianni Infantino expressed his dissatisfaction for the criticism he received for taking a selfie at Pele’s funeral on Monday which was seen as his lack of respect.

Infantino wrote on “Instagram”: “I am shocked to hear that some seem to be criticizing me for taking a selfie and photos during the ceremony,” reports a local Arabic daily.

He added, “I have a lot of respect and admiration for Pele and the ceremony, and I would not have dared do anything that could be disrespectful.”

In addition to Infantino, who was holding the mobile phone to take the picture, three people stood under the large white tent hosting Pele’s coffin, including Manuel Maria, one of Pele’s close friends.

“I was honored and touched that my colleagues and the great Pele’s family asked me to take a picture with them,” Infantino added.

It is worth noting that more than 230,000 people attended Pele’s funeral, which lasted for more than 24 hours.