The Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences announced on Tuesday its upcoming public lottery for applicants of the 48th batch of officer cadets on Saturday, 24 June, at the Academy Square at 6:00 pm.

Al Qabas daily reported that the Public Relations and Security Media Department at the Ministry of Interior stated that the entry permit will be sent to candidates through the unified government application for electronic services “Sahel”. The event will be broadcast live on the official account of the Ministry of Interior, in the presence of officers from the Public Authority for Anti-Corruption “Nazaha”, the Kuwait Transparency Society and the media, as a commitment to transparency and equal opportunities for all applicants.