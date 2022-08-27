The men of the General Department for Narcotics Control, in cooperation and coordination with the General Department of the Coast Guard, thwarted an attempt to smuggle about 80 kilograms of hashish and shabu, hidden professionally on a cruiser by sea.

After the smugglers opened fire on the Coast Guard, forcing them to return fire, the securitymen managed to seize the Kuwaiti trader, for whom the drug shipment was smuggled and one Iraqi. During the exchange of fire, two Iraqi men died, reports a local Arabic daily.

According to what a security source told the daily, information received by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control about an attempt to smuggle a large amount of narcotics on a boat by sea to be delivered to a citizen who owns a boat near Failaka Island the information was verified and after getting permission from the Public Prosecution the operation was put under surveillance and the drug smugglers opened fire in an attempt to escape.

During the search, after the suspects were ordered to surrender the police force found narcotic substances hidden inside. During the process of apprehending the Iraqi smugglers, they opened fire on the Coast Guard boats, and they were dealt with in the same way and intercepted, which led to the death of two smugglers and the injury of the third suspect. When the cruiser was searched, 79 kilos of hashish and 1 kilo of shabu were found inside.