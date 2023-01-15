The correctional institutions sector and the private security forces carried out a number of inspection campaigns, which lasted for a week, in the prison complex, as a continuation of the security campaigns against the inmates of the correctional institutions.

The campaigns carried out by the Special Security Forces and the Prison Security Administration forces resulted in the seizure of 19 mobile phones, 8 mobile phone headsets, 18 SIM cards, 20 charger connections, a router, 6 flash memory, and a charger, all of which were secretly hidden inside the central prison, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The sector stated that the inspection campaigns on the prison complex, which includes the central prison, the general prison, and the women’s prison, are continuing, until all prohibited items are seized inside the prisons, pointing out that they have contributed significantly to reducing the types of prohibited items inside prisons, indicating that the seized items were referred to the competent authorities, and take the necessary legal measures against the inmates.

The Correctional Institutions and Sentences Execution Sector and the Special Security Forces stated that the Deportation and Temporary Detention Affairs Department of the Correctional Institutions has deported 630 expatriates, including 350 men and 280 women, after they were referred to the deportation prison by the security and judicial authorities in various cases.