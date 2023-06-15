Four security guards working at Al-Jahra Hospital have been referred to the Public Prosecution for marking the attendance of the hospital employees, particularly the nursing staff.

The hospital sources said the securitymen were using plastic fingerprints given to them by the employees to mark attendance on their behalf in return for money.

A security source said the arrest came after one of the employees learned of the scam and informed the authorities.

Accordingly, the detectives set up an ambush and caught the guards red-handed. Dozens of fingerprints belonging to hospital employees were found in a wooden box inside the hospital.

The source said all the beneficiaries of this forgery process will be referred to the Public Prosecution to take the necessary action against them.