Under the guidance of Major General Abdullah Al-Rajaib, the Assistant Undersecretary for Public Security Affairs, and as part of the security plan for deployment, the security authorities impounded motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs).

The campaign was organized in line with the ongoing security and traffic campaigns targeting violators and wanted individuals to safeguard road users from reckless behavior.

The campaign was spearheaded by Brigadier General Muhammad Mutlaq Al-Mutairi, the Director General of Ahmadi Security spanning all areas of Al-Ahmadi, mainly targeting ATVs who are known to cause disturbances in residential areas and contributing to traffic accidents.

The outcome included the arrest of 15 ATV riders and 4 motorcyclists. Their vehicles were impounded and towed to the traffic detention garage. Additionally, 50 traffic violations were issued, and 21 expatriates violating residency laws were apprehended.