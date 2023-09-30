The General Traffic Department personnel have arrested seven people for organizing illegal races in the suburb of Saad Al-Abdullah Friday.

A reliable security source told Al-Anba daily the campaign happened under the supervision and directives of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Public Security Affairs, Major General Abdullah Al-Rajaib, and Acting Director General of Jahra Security, Brigadier General Saleh Uqla Al-Azmi.

During the raid the GTD personnel also issued 16 traffic citations and impounded 7 sports and four-wheel drive cars and towed them to the GTD garage.