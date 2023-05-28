The security campaign, which was carried out at the weekend, resulted in the seizure of mobile phones, phone chargers, headphones hidden secretly in the wall, narcotic substances inside the bathrooms, between clothes and mattresses, and knives and blades) hidden under the beds.

The Al-Anba daily said the campaign was organized under the instructions of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled, the Assistant Undersecretary for Private Security and Correctional Institutions Affairs, Major General Abdullah Saffah Al-Mulla.

The daily added, the purpose of such campaigns is to rid the prison facilities of all drugs and contraband and cut off communications between drug dealers from inside prisons and their followers outside prisons.