Samuel Takei loved Lego cranes when he was young, but today he is designing them, with a great deal of secrecy, for the Danish company from which Santa Claus has been drawing many of his gifts for children all over the world for decades.

The secrecy with which LEGO builds its games makes it impossible to visit its offices in its ultra-modern headquarters in Billund, reports a local Arabic daily quoting AFP.

But the 34-year-old Frenchman explains some aspects of the process of creating products made from the famous microplastics.

“I always start with a small sketch that translates on paper what is in my mind,” he says. Then I proceed to preparing the technical part, that is, the transmission, the steering wheel and everything that is functional, and then I move on to the appearance.

“After that, it’s the computer’s turn,” he says. Takei explains that plastic pieces are scattered throughout his office, where Lego Technic products are designed.

“We have pieces on the shelf behind us that are within easy reach, and we can put them together and put together kits to see if our idea is feasible,” he told AFP.

During his nearly seven years with the company, Takei has been involved in designing around 25 collections.