In cooperation with the General Traffic Department, the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport will open on Thursday dawn the remaining part of the traffic diversion at the intersection of the Second Ring Road with Cairo Street at the edge of Al Daiya area, a local daily reported. The Authority intended to complete the works of Tunnel No. 3, stating that the works are a continuation of the development of Cairo Street, Contract No. (200 AH).





