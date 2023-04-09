While the security efforts are still continuing to search for any evidence that leads to the disappearance of citizen Mubarak Al-Rashidi in Kabad, Al-Rai learned that the Public Prosecution office ordered the continued detention of the victim’s friend, after investigations indicated that he was suspected of involvement in his disappearance.

The Ministry of the Interior had announced its mobilization, in search of Al-Rashidi since his disappearance on March 13, 2023, and a case was registered at the Kabad police station, and his picture and phone numbers of his relatives were published to contact them, reports Al-Rai daily.

Security sources told Al-Rai: “Since the case was registered in the incident, the detectives continued their investigations about the missing person and his movements, and they concluded that his last presence in the Kabd area was accompanied by a friend of his (a citizen, his partner in a camp), and that he might be involved in the case and knew the detail.

The security sources went on to say, “The suspect’s car was seized, and it was found that he washed it well directly at one of the stations, inside and out, to hide any traces after the date of his friend’s absence, and it was known after using the surveillance cameras installed in the station, and by summoning him and interrogating him, he denied that he had seen Al-Rashidi before the date.” His disappearance raised suspicions about him, and the vehicle was referred to the forensic evidence.”