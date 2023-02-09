- More than 20,000 people are now known to have died after Monday’s earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria
- Six UN lorries carrying aid have now crossed the border from Turkey into Syria – the first international help people there have had
- Without shelter, water, fuel or electricity the World Health Organization fears many survivors could yet lose their lives
- It says there’s a danger there will be a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial quake
- Rescuers in Turkey and Syria are continuing their painstaking work but hopes are fading for the many still trapped under the rubble