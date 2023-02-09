  • More than 20,000 people are now known to have died after Monday’s earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria
  • Six UN lorries carrying aid have now crossed the border from Turkey into Syria – the first international help people there have had
  • Without shelter, water, fuel or electricity the World Health Organization fears many survivors could yet lose their lives
  • It says there’s a danger there will be a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial quake
  • Rescuers in Turkey and Syria are continuing their painstaking work but hopes are fading for the many still trapped under the rubble


Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR