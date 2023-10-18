Sculptor Maytham Abdal has completed the creation of his latest masterpiece, intending to offer it as a gesture of love and allegiance to the “Heroes of Stones.”

He emphasized that this is the minimum contribution a Kuwaiti artist can make to the people of Palestine as a whole, with a special focus on the residents of Gaza, reports Al-Rai daily.

Abdal said the artwork was crafted in a span of three days, utilizing clay as the primary construction material. Subsequently, it will be coated with bronze to enhance both its durability and aesthetic appeal.

He further stated, “With utmost humility and respect, I dedicate ‘Flood of Victory’ to the valiant resistance fighters who have restored our nation’s honor, pride, and dignity. To the resilient individuals on the battlefield, to our Palestinian brethren, to the souls of the martyrs, to all those who defend the sanctities of Islam, and to every advocate of the Palestinian cause against Zionist falsehood.”

Abdal emphasized that the sculpture symbolizes triumph and embodies support for every Palestinian fighter who transforms stones into potent symbols, evoking fear and apprehension among the occupiers. He affirmed his continuous commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause through his artistic creations.