Scientists from Spain’s National University of Cordoba have identified the ingredients of a perfume that is more than 2,000 years old.

The “Heritage” magazine stated that the basis of this perfume is vegetable oil, mostly olive oil, and to transform it into a perfume, patchouli oil (scientific name Pogostemon cablin) was added to it.

The researchers analyzed this fragrance, which was found in a vial of rock crystal in one of the urns containing the ashes of a cremated body in a mausoleum possibly belonging to a wealthy family, in 2019 during the construction of a building in the Spanish city of Carmona.

According to the researchers, the bottle was tightly closed, so a solid residue of the aromatic substance remained in it.

The researchers used several methods to determine the components of the perfume that was present in this vial, including chromatography and mass spectrometry.