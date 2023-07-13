A team of researchers at the University of Bath in Britain has created a new method for making two of the most popular painkillers, ibuprofen and paracetamol, using a chemical compound extracted from paper-making waste found in pine trees.

According to a report published on the “Science Alert” website, British chemist Josh Tibbets, who leads the research, explained that the compound extracted from waste paper is called “beta-pinene”, and it comes from “turpentine”, reports Al-Rai daily.

The researchers were able to make many other useful chemicals from turpentine, Tibbets said, including those that could be developed into cleaning products, medications for asthma and beta-blockers used to treat certain conditions of high blood pressure.

The method Tibbets’ team used is based on what are known as “continuous flow reactions,” where chemical reactions are continually catalyzed.

“A carefully calibrated series of reactions is needed to move from (beta-pinene) to intermediates for (acetaminophen) and (ibuprofen),” the British researcher explained.

He pointed out that research still needs further development before it can be used commercially, stressing that it may be more expensive than industry methods that depend on crude oil.