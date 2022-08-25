The Association of Scientific Researchers has submitted an appeal to His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah highlighting the deteriorating conditions at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research.

According to a local Arabic daily the text of the appeal is as follows:

Your Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah, we pray to God to protect you,

“We, the Association of Scientific Researchers at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, appeal to you to consider the deterioration of the Institute’s conditions from all administrative, financial and legal aspects that support work in scientific research centers, where centralization has spread in decision-making, marginalization and leakage of competencies from various sectors, in addition to taking arbitrary selective measures against some employees without any legal basis.

“We raise this appeal to Your Highness because the current minister has ignored our demands that we raised to him since last January and the temporary administration of the Institute and the leaders of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research have ignored all our outstanding demands, hoping for your care, attention and concern in public interest.

“The Association of Scientific Researchers, on behalf of your brothers and sons, the scientific and administrative researchers in the administrative sector at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research,” the appeal concluded.