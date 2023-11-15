The Ministry of Education announced schools will be shifted to online studies tomorrow, Thursday, in all public and private schools in the country for students.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Education, Ahmed Al-Wahida, said that based on the reports received from the Meteorological Department of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and its forecasts of unstable weather conditions, and in anticipation of the expected weather situation of heavy rains, it was decided to convert the study to be online.

Al-Wahida added that this step comes out of the Ministry of Education’s keenness and interest in the sustainability of education, stressing at the same time the ministry’s readiness to convert distance study, as the necessary measures have been taken towards it and the educational field has been prepared for it.

He appealed to everyone to abide by the instructions of the Ministry of Education and follow its official accounts on social media to see the latest official updates related to the study.

Informed sources revealed to Al-Rai earlier about coordination at the highest level between officials of “Education”, “Works” and Meteorology, after it was confirmed that there was an expected second wave of rain, and that in order to preserve the safety of students, the decision was taken to convert the study from the attendance system to distance education through the approved “Teams” program.

The sources confirmed that the Minister of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Adel Al-Mana, directed officials in the ministry to activate e-learning in emergency situations, and not to disrupt the study under any circumstances.

The sources pointed out that the holiday is for students only, with teachers and administrators working in attendance.