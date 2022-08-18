With 150 female cleaners, a massive cleaning campaign kicked off with about 18 workers for each school, in preparation for the upcoming National Assembly elections and also taking into account the new school year 2022-2023 is just around the corner.

A local Arabic daily accompanied the campaign happening at the Abdullah Ibn Katheer Primary School and Saad Al-Awsi Intermediate School for Boys in the Salwa area which began by removing all traces of neglect and cleaning dust which has accumulated in the schools’ corridors.

An education source told the daily some schools need thorough cleaning to remove the effects of the dust storms that the country has witnessed during the past months, indicating that the campaign will continue at 12 schools per day, until the completion of the last school and the start of the school year.