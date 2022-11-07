A gas leakage from inside school corridors broke out resulting in the evacuation of students from the campus of the Al-Wusta Intermediate School for Girls, which is an educational institution affiliated to Al-Farwaniyah Educational District.

The local daily reported that the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Ahmed Al-Wahida, said in an official statement that the gas leakage incident in the said school did not result in any injuries among the students, as well as the faculty and administrative staff. The report also noted that the incident was dealt with due to the quick response from the firefighting teams and those concerned in the educational district.

In addition, the school’s immediate intervention team carried out the emergency evacuation to the safe assembly point in the square, hence, students and their parents safely exited the premises. The General Fire Department, through its relevant centers, conducted a field survey using gas readers and will prepare a report and investigate the culprit behind the incident.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Education stated that the safety of the school building was confirmed and the premises were released from any further gas leakage by the competent authorities, and ready to receive students, as well as the faculty and administrative staff. According to the daily, the Ministry reassures all its members that it will give all effort to ensure their safety and health, and that it is moving forward in implementing regulations related to health, safety, security and the environment, in cooperation with the concerned authorities in the country.