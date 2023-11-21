Assistant Foreign Minister for European Affairs Ambassador Sadiq Marafi revealed that the file for exempting Kuwaiti citizens from the Schengen visa was readied a long time ago, while at the same time praising the positive developments that have occurred in this regard.

He pointed out in a statement to reporters on the sidelines of the Belgian National Day celebration that there is a European governmental consensus to exempt Kuwaitis, but “we are awaiting the approval of the European Parliament on that issue,” he said.