Scattered rain is expected today in Kuwait, according to the Meteorological Department. The rain may be thundery at times and heavy in certain areas. Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, the Director of the Department, explained that the country is currently being affected by a surface depression extension coinciding with an upper atmosphere depression moving from west to east, reported Al-Rai Daily.

Al-Qarawi further stated that this weather pattern will result in the spread of low and medium clouds from Wednesday morning until Friday morning. These clouds will be interspersed with cumulus clouds, and there will be chances of scattered rain.

The rain showers may sometimes be accompanied by thunder and could be heavy in some parts of the country. Additionally, the Director mentioned that the winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active. This will be most noticeable on Thursday. There is also a possibility of dust, reduced visibility in some areas, and an increase in sea waves, which could reach heights of more than six feet. Furthermore, fog may form in certain regions.