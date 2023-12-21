Saxo Bank’s forecasts for the year 2024 showed that stocks may witness a recession, which is a major indicator of the trend of the asset class.

Expectations included that artificial intelligence and the green transition would be the focus of attention for stocks, reports Al-Anba daily.

As for bonds, the bank indicated that the yield curve on US bonds continues to rise, with investors focusing on inflation, growth and fiscal deficit rates.

Saxo Bank expected that the dollar would come under pressure amid indications that the Federal Reserve is adopting a less stringent policy, and the most important influencing factor will be the political conditions.

The bank went on to say, “The year 2024 is the year of metals, led by gold, silver and copper. Goods in short supply can have higher prices.”