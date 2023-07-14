A Saudi research team from King Faisal University in Al-Ahsa has been granted a patent by the US Patent Office for a new method of producing biofuels from dates. The president of the university, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, said that this new scientific achievement could have a significant economic impact, as Saudi Arabia produces large quantities of dates that are suitable for use in biofuel production, wrote Al-Qabas daily.

Dr. Al-Ohali said that the localization of the innovative date technology in Saudi will add many benefits, including greater added value, economic benefit from low-quality dates, and raising the economic return of dates in the kingdom. He attributed the achievement to the support of the Saudi government for the innovation and scientific research sector, which is a key pillar of the kingdom’s Vision 2030. He also noted the university’s strategic plans to advance scientific research and develop new products.