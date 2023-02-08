Proud of its local dialect, the first robot made by Saudis, bearing the name “Sarah”, welcomed the visitors at the Saudi Digital Exhibition participating in the activities of the “Leap 0232” international technical conference, in its second edition, whose work was launched today, at the Riyadh interface for exhibitions and conferences, under the title “Towards new horizons,” which continues until tomorrow.

The robot was manufactured in cooperation between Saudi Digital and Qass, and it can communicate with and interact with all visitors, perform all popular dances, and respond to visitors’ inquiries, reports Al-Rai daily.

The Saudi robot introduces itself, saying: “I am Sarah… the first Saudi robot in the world made by Saudi hands, and I am talking to you, a Saudi.”

The robot contains a camera that works with artificial intelligence, as it can recognize the distance of the people standing in front of it, and starts the dialogue session after the visitor welcomes it. The robot also contains a pre-trained model that recognizes the different Saudi dialects, analyzes sentences and understands their content, and then provides the appropriate answer. And send it in the form of text, according to Al-Arabiya.net.

It is noteworthy that the second edition of “Leap 23”, which is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in cooperation with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones and Tahaluf Company, aims to consolidate and strengthen the Kingdom’s advanced position as a center for technology and innovation in the region.